St. Petersburg, FL
5177-D Salmon Dr Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5177-D Salmon Dr Se

5177 Salmon Dr SE · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

5177 Salmon Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
5177-D Salmon Dr Se Available 03/09/19 Waterfront Open Bayou sunset view! Spectacular views - Welcome to Waterside Condos South Village, this unit has been very nicely updated UNFURNISHED/ANNUAL RENTAL and has one of the best views of sunset! See dolphins daily. Located in a gated community with 24/7 security, tropical lush landscaping, 2 swimming pool, 1 by the open bay and yacht club is heated and has a hot tub. Very active social yacht club sports bar on 2nd floor of yacht club, fishing pier, state of the art fitness center and yoga room. Pickleball, Volleyball, Basketball and Tennis courts. Over 3 miles of interior walking space and surrounded by beautiful Tampa Bay. Every unit has a view but this one is sunset special.

You feel like your on vacation each time you enter the community! Located only 4 miles from thriving downtown St. Petersburg, 20 min. to Tampa Airport, 15 min. to famous Ft. Desoto and St. Pete Beaches. I-275, Hospitals and world class museums downtown.

Come live the good life!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4730278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se have any available units?
5177-D Salmon Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se have?
Some of 5177-D Salmon Dr Se's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5177-D Salmon Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
5177-D Salmon Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5177-D Salmon Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 5177-D Salmon Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se offer parking?
No, 5177-D Salmon Dr Se does not offer parking.
Does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5177-D Salmon Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se have a pool?
Yes, 5177-D Salmon Dr Se has a pool.
Does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 5177-D Salmon Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 5177-D Salmon Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 5177-D Salmon Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
