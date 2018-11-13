Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court yoga

5177-D Salmon Dr Se Available 03/09/19 Waterfront Open Bayou sunset view! Spectacular views - Welcome to Waterside Condos South Village, this unit has been very nicely updated UNFURNISHED/ANNUAL RENTAL and has one of the best views of sunset! See dolphins daily. Located in a gated community with 24/7 security, tropical lush landscaping, 2 swimming pool, 1 by the open bay and yacht club is heated and has a hot tub. Very active social yacht club sports bar on 2nd floor of yacht club, fishing pier, state of the art fitness center and yoga room. Pickleball, Volleyball, Basketball and Tennis courts. Over 3 miles of interior walking space and surrounded by beautiful Tampa Bay. Every unit has a view but this one is sunset special.



You feel like your on vacation each time you enter the community! Located only 4 miles from thriving downtown St. Petersburg, 20 min. to Tampa Airport, 15 min. to famous Ft. Desoto and St. Pete Beaches. I-275, Hospitals and world class museums downtown.



Come live the good life!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4730278)