Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Everything is brand new in this three bedroom / one bath home with detached garage on a brick-paved street. Updated kitchen, bath, flooring, roof, a/c, windows, garage door. It has a fenced yard and washer/dryer hookups in the detached garage. Close to everything St. Pete has to offer - beaches, dining, museums, and entertainment. Zoned for Bear Creek Elementary, Azalea Middle and Boca Ciega High.