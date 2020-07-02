515 53RD AVENUE N

Amenities
Best Priced Annual Unfurnished Rental in The Colonnade! Ready for immediate move-in and almost brand new! This gorgeous contemporary Northeast St. Pete - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome, plus bonus room and a 2 car garage is a show stopper. Located only 3 miles from Downtown St. Pete this is the perfect gated executive rental. This spacious open floor plan features a large great room, dining area, half bath, and a contemporary chef's kitchen featuring expresso wood cabinetry, granite countertops with oversized bar area, modern glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, oversized pantry and under stairs storage area. There is a screened lanai off the great room that overlooks the pond out back. The second floor features a split floorplan with brand new espresso hardwood floors! The oversized master suite includes a huge walk-in closet, and a spacious master bathroom featuring a double granite vanity with espresso cabinetry, a walk-in tiled shower and private water closet. The bonus room/loft can be used as an office, media room or playroom. The upstairs hallway includes a laundry closet with full size washer and dryer and two generous sized guest bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Community resort style pool and cabana are just steps away! Don't miss out on this spectacular 4th Street location - walk to Metro Diner, Bonefish, Starbucks, Orange Theory Fitness and so much more! Easy access to I-275, Tampa & gulf beaches. Large dog ok with deposit. Don't delay, call for a showing today!