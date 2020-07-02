All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

515 53RD AVENUE N

515 53rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

515 53rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Best Priced Annual Unfurnished Rental in The Colonnade! Ready for immediate move-in and almost brand new! This gorgeous contemporary Northeast St. Pete - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome, plus bonus room and a 2 car garage is a show stopper. Located only 3 miles from Downtown St. Pete this is the perfect gated executive rental. This spacious open floor plan features a large great room, dining area, half bath, and a contemporary chef's kitchen featuring expresso wood cabinetry, granite countertops with oversized bar area, modern glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, oversized pantry and under stairs storage area. There is a screened lanai off the great room that overlooks the pond out back. The second floor features a split floorplan with brand new espresso hardwood floors! The oversized master suite includes a huge walk-in closet, and a spacious master bathroom featuring a double granite vanity with espresso cabinetry, a walk-in tiled shower and private water closet. The bonus room/loft can be used as an office, media room or playroom. The upstairs hallway includes a laundry closet with full size washer and dryer and two generous sized guest bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Community resort style pool and cabana are just steps away! Don't miss out on this spectacular 4th Street location - walk to Metro Diner, Bonefish, Starbucks, Orange Theory Fitness and so much more! Easy access to I-275, Tampa & gulf beaches. Large dog ok with deposit. Don't delay, call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 53RD AVENUE N have any available units?
515 53RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 53RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 515 53RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 53RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
515 53RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 53RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 53RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 515 53RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 515 53RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 515 53RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 53RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 53RD AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 515 53RD AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 515 53RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 515 53RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 515 53RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 53RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

