515 53RD AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Best Priced Annual Unfurnished Rental in The Colonnade! Ready for immediate move-in and almost brand new! This gorgeous contemporary Northeast St. Pete - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome, plus bonus room and a 2 car garage is a show stopper. Located only 3 miles from Downtown St. Pete this is the perfect gated executive rental. This spacious open floor plan features a large great room, dining area, half bath, and a contemporary chef's kitchen featuring expresso wood cabinetry, granite countertops with oversized bar area, modern glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, oversized pantry and under stairs storage area. There is a screened lanai off the great room that overlooks the pond out back. The second floor features a split floorplan with brand new espresso hardwood floors! The oversized master suite includes a huge walk-in closet, and a spacious master bathroom featuring a double granite vanity with espresso cabinetry, a walk-in tiled shower and private water closet. The bonus room/loft can be used as an office, media room or playroom. The upstairs hallway includes a laundry closet with full size washer and dryer and two generous sized guest bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Community resort style pool and cabana are just steps away! Don't miss out on this spectacular 4th Street location - walk to Metro Diner, Bonefish, Starbucks, Orange Theory Fitness and so much more! Easy access to I-275, Tampa & gulf beaches. Large dog ok with deposit. Don't delay, call for a showing today!