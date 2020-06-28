5128 4th Ave N

Amenities
2/1 Home for rent - Cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family home. Hardwood floors in the living room. Spacious bathroom with additional cabinet space. Fenced in backyard with a shed for storage. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Call today, this property will not be available for long!
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE5098084)