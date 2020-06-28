All apartments in St. Petersburg
5128 4th Ave N

5128 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5128 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Home for rent - Cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family home. Hardwood floors in the living room. Spacious bathroom with additional cabinet space. Fenced in backyard with a shed for storage. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Call today, this property will not be available for long!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5098084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 4th Ave N have any available units?
5128 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 4th Ave N have?
Some of 5128 4th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5128 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5128 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5128 4th Ave N offer parking?
No, 5128 4th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 5128 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5128 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5128 4th Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 5128 4th Ave N has accessible units.
Does 5128 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
