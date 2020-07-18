511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S

Amenities

Charming Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Quaint S. Pasadena on a Quiet Brick Parkway Peppered with Mansions. This Lovely Home Boast Large Spanish Tile Flooring with Engineered Wood Flooring in the Bedrooms, Chefs Kitchen with Solid Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, California Wood Window Shutters Throughout, Ceiling Fans Just to Mention a Few. You Will Love the Outdoor Space with its Covered Lanais, Tropical Landscaping, Fenced Yard, Mature Shade Trees, Sitting Areas and a Huge Paver Parking Pad in Rear with Alley Access. This Location is Convenient to Everything, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Medical, Grocery and only a short Distance by Car or Bike to Famous St. Pete Beach. Take Relaxing Evening Stoll’s in This Beautiful and Peaceful Neighborhood or Just Relax in Your Own Private Oasis. This Property is offered annually @ $2275 mo. unfurnished, Lawn care Included.