St. Petersburg, FL
511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S

511 Villa Grande Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

511 Villa Grande Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Quaint S. Pasadena on a Quiet Brick Parkway Peppered with Mansions. This Lovely Home Boast Large Spanish Tile Flooring with Engineered Wood Flooring in the Bedrooms, Chefs Kitchen with Solid Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, California Wood Window Shutters Throughout, Ceiling Fans Just to Mention a Few. You Will Love the Outdoor Space with its Covered Lanais, Tropical Landscaping, Fenced Yard, Mature Shade Trees, Sitting Areas and a Huge Paver Parking Pad in Rear with Alley Access. This Location is Convenient to Everything, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Medical, Grocery and only a short Distance by Car or Bike to Famous St. Pete Beach. Take Relaxing Evening Stoll’s in This Beautiful and Peaceful Neighborhood or Just Relax in Your Own Private Oasis. This Property is offered annually @ $2275 mo. unfurnished, Lawn care Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S have any available units?
511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S have?
Some of 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 VILLAGRANDE AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
