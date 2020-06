Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bungalow Style single family home for rent in the Crescent Heights neighborhood. This adorable home offers built in features & brand new updating in 2016. Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a closet pantry. Sun room off kitchen is perfect for a small office, dining, or reading room. Front patio is covered and features loungers for relaxing. The open back patio is a wooden deck with more loungers for sunbathing.