Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5040 2ND AVENUE N
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

5040 2ND AVENUE N

5040 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5040 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE ELECTRIC AND WATER!! Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit is ready for you to rent today!! Amazing location as you are minutes from Downtown St. Pete, the beaches, both Eckerd and St. Pete College. Plenty of restaurants, grocery stores and bus lines close by. As you pull up to the property have a huge front yard with plenty of parking and your property is tucked privately away in the back of the deep lot. Your unit is upstairs and has been updated in including laminate flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, kitchen, and bathroom. Washer and dryer is shared downstairs and also included in your monthly rent. Pets are allowed on a case by case bases. Long term rental only with MANDATORY BACKGROUND CHECK along with first months rent and security deposit. $45 application fee. Come see today before this property is rented to someone else.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
5040 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 5040 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5040 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 2ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5040 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5040 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5040 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5040 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5040 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5040 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 2ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

