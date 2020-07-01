5040 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE ELECTRIC AND WATER!! Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit is ready for you to rent today!! Amazing location as you are minutes from Downtown St. Pete, the beaches, both Eckerd and St. Pete College. Plenty of restaurants, grocery stores and bus lines close by. As you pull up to the property have a huge front yard with plenty of parking and your property is tucked privately away in the back of the deep lot. Your unit is upstairs and has been updated in including laminate flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, kitchen, and bathroom. Washer and dryer is shared downstairs and also included in your monthly rent. Pets are allowed on a case by case bases. Long term rental only with MANDATORY BACKGROUND CHECK along with first months rent and security deposit. $45 application fee. Come see today before this property is rented to someone else.