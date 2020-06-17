499 53RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Location, Security, Contemporary, Luxurious Living at the Colonnade: St Pete’s Newest Gated Community. This new townhome is 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage End unit with lots of lovely windows for the morning sunrise, wake up from your large master bedroom & Bath downstairs. That’s right, a first floor master suite! Two additional large bedrooms & a massive loft area are located upstairs. The loft is suitable for a large living room including a full size pool table/game room. Granite counters & wood cabinets throughout, this home has been lived in and cared for by it’s current & only owners. Updated with hardwood floors downstairs, premium lighting, ceiling fans throughout and even a little girl’s bedroom if you have the need. Modern layout, walk-in closets, high ceilings, great lighting and a full two car garage, you can’t beat this home. St Pete’s Downtown is just 2.25 miles away or you can walk to Bonefish Grill, Metro Diner, LA Fitness and more. The community’s features are literally just yards away & include a large dog run, huge cabana and an awesome swimming pool with lots of entertaining space.