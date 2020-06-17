All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

499 53RD AVENUE N

Location

499 53rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Security, Contemporary, Luxurious Living at the Colonnade: St Pete’s Newest Gated Community. This new townhome is 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage End unit with lots of lovely windows for the morning sunrise, wake up from your large master bedroom & Bath downstairs. That’s right, a first floor master suite! Two additional large bedrooms & a massive loft area are located upstairs. The loft is suitable for a large living room including a full size pool table/game room. Granite counters & wood cabinets throughout, this home has been lived in and cared for by it’s current & only owners. Updated with hardwood floors downstairs, premium lighting, ceiling fans throughout and even a little girl’s bedroom if you have the need. Modern layout, walk-in closets, high ceilings, great lighting and a full two car garage, you can’t beat this home. St Pete’s Downtown is just 2.25 miles away or you can walk to Bonefish Grill, Metro Diner, LA Fitness and more. The community’s features are literally just yards away & include a large dog run, huge cabana and an awesome swimming pool with lots of entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 53RD AVENUE N have any available units?
499 53RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 499 53RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 499 53RD AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 53RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
499 53RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 53RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 499 53RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 499 53RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 499 53RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 499 53RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 499 53RD AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 53RD AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 499 53RD AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 499 53RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 499 53RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 499 53RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 53RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
