4955 16TH AVENUE N

Diston Hills sub. Convenient to downtown St Petersburg or minutes to the gulf beaches. Large 2 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage and family room. 1406 sq ft! CLEAN well maintained home. Fenced. Large updated kitchen, nice living room, separate family room with breakfast bar for entertaining. Washer and dryer included in garage. Room for a home office. Central heat and air. Large shed suitable for a workshop. Rent includes lawn care. Small pet ok, prefer cats. $1695/mo. Wont last!