All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4955 16TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4955 16TH AVENUE N
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

4955 16TH AVENUE N

4955 16th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4955 16th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Diston Hills sub. Convenient to downtown St Petersburg or minutes to the gulf beaches. Large 2 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage and family room. 1406 sq ft! CLEAN well maintained home. Fenced. Large updated kitchen, nice living room, separate family room with breakfast bar for entertaining. Washer and dryer included in garage. Room for a home office. Central heat and air. Large shed suitable for a workshop. Rent includes lawn care. Small pet ok, prefer cats. $1695/mo. Wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 16TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4955 16TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4955 16TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4955 16TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 16TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4955 16TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 16TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 16TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4955 16TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4955 16TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4955 16TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 16TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 16TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4955 16TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4955 16TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4955 16TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 16TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4955 16TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus