All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4895 BAY STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4895 BAY STREET NE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

4895 BAY STREET NE

4895 Bay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4895 Bay Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
internet access
Winston Park is conveniently located in desirable NE St Petersburg and is perfect for active 55+ with Clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard and activities. This unit comes with one carport space and lots of visitor parking available. It has a storage locker, space for bicycles and laundry facilities located by the elevator. This 3rd floor unit has one shared wall and no one above. The unit is fully updated with high end appliances, wood cabinets, granite counter tops and fans. The kitchen is open to the sunroom which can serve as an eat-in kitchen. The living area has vinyl tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms and hallway. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage, basic cable and internet. Close to shopping and restaurants, just a few minutes to downtown and an easy commute to Tampa and Clearwater. HOA approval required ($100 application fee). No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4895 BAY STREET NE have any available units?
4895 BAY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4895 BAY STREET NE have?
Some of 4895 BAY STREET NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4895 BAY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4895 BAY STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4895 BAY STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4895 BAY STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4895 BAY STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4895 BAY STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4895 BAY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4895 BAY STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4895 BAY STREET NE have a pool?
Yes, 4895 BAY STREET NE has a pool.
Does 4895 BAY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4895 BAY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4895 BAY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4895 BAY STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus