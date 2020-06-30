4895 BAY STREET NE

Amenities

Winston Park is conveniently located in desirable NE St Petersburg and is perfect for active 55+ with Clubhouse, pool, shuffleboard and activities. This unit comes with one carport space and lots of visitor parking available. It has a storage locker, space for bicycles and laundry facilities located by the elevator. This 3rd floor unit has one shared wall and no one above. The unit is fully updated with high end appliances, wood cabinets, granite counter tops and fans. The kitchen is open to the sunroom which can serve as an eat-in kitchen. The living area has vinyl tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms and hallway. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage, basic cable and internet. Close to shopping and restaurants, just a few minutes to downtown and an easy commute to Tampa and Clearwater. HOA approval required ($100 application fee). No pets, please.