Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious recently renovated single family house near Gulfport. The home has 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen and the bathroom have wonderful marble countertops and tile along with new cabinets. Throughout the rest of the home the flooring is laminate hardwood. The fenced backyard offers privacy, ample space and a nice covered patio for sitting outside. The ac, roof and water heater are all newer. There is a washer/dryer in the house.