Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

475 2ND STREET N

475 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

475 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown St Pete Living at its best. Two blocks from Beach Drive and The Vinoy. This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, with 10' ceilings and 9' sliders, provides a feeling of spacious comfort and an open floor plan. The gourmet Euro-style kitchen has gray wood cabinetry, gray solid surface countertops and eating bar, stainless appliances, and gas range. Bamboo flooring in the living/dining area. Huge master bedroom, 15 x 20, with spacious master bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. City views from your oversized balcony. Inside utility and plenty of storage with large walk-in closets. Walk to waterfront parks, restaurants, galleries, and shops. Secured entry and garage parking. See the 3D tour on Virtual Tour Link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 2ND STREET N have any available units?
475 2ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 2ND STREET N have?
Some of 475 2ND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 2ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
475 2ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 2ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 475 2ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 475 2ND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 475 2ND STREET N offers parking.
Does 475 2ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 2ND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 2ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 475 2ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 475 2ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 475 2ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 475 2ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 2ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
