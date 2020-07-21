475 2ND STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Downtown St Pete Living at its best. Two blocks from Beach Drive and The Vinoy. This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, with 10' ceilings and 9' sliders, provides a feeling of spacious comfort and an open floor plan. The gourmet Euro-style kitchen has gray wood cabinetry, gray solid surface countertops and eating bar, stainless appliances, and gas range. Bamboo flooring in the living/dining area. Huge master bedroom, 15 x 20, with spacious master bath with double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. City views from your oversized balcony. Inside utility and plenty of storage with large walk-in closets. Walk to waterfront parks, restaurants, galleries, and shops. Secured entry and garage parking. See the 3D tour on Virtual Tour Link