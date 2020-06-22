4636 4th St S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Really nice 2/1 - sit on the front porch and watch the world go by! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with open plan and renovated kitchen. Tile and hardwood floors. Close to Coquina Key, shopping and downtown St Pete. Covered front porch, Laundry/Florida room behind kitchen with hookups and large fenced backyard. Gas hot water heater. NOTE: Garage does not convey and owner keeps a boat trailer on site. Off street parking for at least 2 cars. No pets, please. First and last month rent plus security required.



No Pets Allowed



