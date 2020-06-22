All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4636 4th St S

4636 4th Street South · (813) 658-8766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4636 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4636 4th St S · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really nice 2/1 - sit on the front porch and watch the world go by! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with open plan and renovated kitchen. Tile and hardwood floors. Close to Coquina Key, shopping and downtown St Pete. Covered front porch, Laundry/Florida room behind kitchen with hookups and large fenced backyard. Gas hot water heater. NOTE: Garage does not convey and owner keeps a boat trailer on site. Off street parking for at least 2 cars. No pets, please. First and last month rent plus security required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 4th St S have any available units?
4636 4th St S has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 4th St S have?
Some of 4636 4th St S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 4th St S currently offering any rent specials?
4636 4th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 4th St S pet-friendly?
No, 4636 4th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4636 4th St S offer parking?
Yes, 4636 4th St S does offer parking.
Does 4636 4th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 4th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 4th St S have a pool?
No, 4636 4th St S does not have a pool.
Does 4636 4th St S have accessible units?
No, 4636 4th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 4th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 4th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
