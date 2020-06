Amenities

parking ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Solid 2 bed, 1 bath bungalow with bonus room that could be an office, den, studio or playroom. Tile throughout living, dining, kitchen and bonus area and new carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen has great cabinet space and pass-through to living room. Laundry closet with hook-ups next to kitchen. Large fenced back yard with shed and alley access. Off street parking. Close to 4th St N with great shopping, restaurants and bus routes. No smoking and owner prefers no pets.