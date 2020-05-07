Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now is Your Opportunity to Own TWO Lots in One of St. Pete's Most Desirable Neighborhoods - Central Oak Park! The Lot Next to the Home is BUILDABLE per the City (See Letter Attached). Zoned CRT-1 allows you to work, live or both. The Options are Truly Endless! This Adorable 2 bedroom/1 Bathroom Home with Detached Oversized 1 Car Garage Has Been Meticulously Maintained. Updates Include: Electrical Panel Updated (2005) Soffits, Eaves & Siding Replaced (2006) New A/C (2014) New Metal Roof (2016) Transferable Termite Warranty. Gas is Available - Pump is in Working Order. As Soon As You Enter The Home, A Beautiful Open Concept Floor Plan Welcomes You along with Charming Features such as Cove Ceilings and Pristine Original Hardwood Floors. The Master Bedroom is Extremely Spacious and Both Rooms Have Ample Closet Space. There is a Bonus Room in the Back that is Perfect for a Home Office. Bonus Room Has An A/C Wall Unit. Enjoy living on a Corner Lot with Gorgeous Mature Oak Trees, Plenty of Room for Parking and Large Yard! This Central Location Couldn't be More Perfect - You are Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg & Pinellas County's Beautiful Beaches - with Easy Access to 275. NON Flood Zone! Schedule Your Appointment Today & Prepare to Fall in Love with 4460 1st Ave N.



