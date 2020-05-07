All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 17 2019 at 3:05 AM

4460 1st Ave N

4460 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4460 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

Now is Your Opportunity to Own TWO Lots in One of St. Pete's Most Desirable Neighborhoods - Central Oak Park! The Lot Next to the Home is BUILDABLE per the City (See Letter Attached). Zoned CRT-1 allows you to work, live or both. The Options are Truly Endless! This Adorable 2 bedroom/1 Bathroom Home with Detached Oversized 1 Car Garage Has Been Meticulously Maintained. Updates Include: Electrical Panel Updated (2005) Soffits, Eaves & Siding Replaced (2006) New A/C (2014) New Metal Roof (2016) Transferable Termite Warranty. Gas is Available - Pump is in Working Order. As Soon As You Enter The Home, A Beautiful Open Concept Floor Plan Welcomes You along with Charming Features such as Cove Ceilings and Pristine Original Hardwood Floors. The Master Bedroom is Extremely Spacious and Both Rooms Have Ample Closet Space. There is a Bonus Room in the Back that is Perfect for a Home Office. Bonus Room Has An A/C Wall Unit. Enjoy living on a Corner Lot with Gorgeous Mature Oak Trees, Plenty of Room for Parking and Large Yard! This Central Location Couldn't be More Perfect - You are Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg & Pinellas County's Beautiful Beaches - with Easy Access to 275. NON Flood Zone! Schedule Your Appointment Today & Prepare to Fall in Love with 4460 1st Ave N.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ST PETE REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 1st Ave N have any available units?
4460 1st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 1st Ave N have?
Some of 4460 1st Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 1st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4460 1st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 1st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 1st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4460 1st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4460 1st Ave N offers parking.
Does 4460 1st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 1st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 1st Ave N have a pool?
No, 4460 1st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4460 1st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4460 1st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 1st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 1st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
