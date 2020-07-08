All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

4400 8TH STREET N

4400 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4400 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautifully updated modern Three Bedroom, Two Bath ranch style home in Allendale Oaks sits on a landscaped corner lot with paver driveway for off-street parking and paver sidewalk entry, fenced yard, hot tub and 1 car garage off the alley. Inside the home you will find stunning finishes such as Hand-scraped Eucalyptus Hardwood floors, Calacatta Gold Quartz Countertops, FRANKE sink and garbage disposal, glass tile backsplash. GE appliances - French door refrigerator, dishwasher and convection range, Kitchen R/O System, under-cabinet lighting, REME Halo UV system in HVAC, custom barn door on Laundry Room with stacked washer & dryer, ceiling fans throughout, LED Lights, smart lock and smart doorbell. In addition to the three bedrooms you will also find a bonus room - great as a family room that is just off the patio. The back yard has a cedar stained custom horizontal wood fence and offers two decks for entertaining, along with a five person spa. The property also has LED landscape lighting all around the front and back yard along with an irrigation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 8TH STREET N have any available units?
4400 8TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 8TH STREET N have?
Some of 4400 8TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 8TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4400 8TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 8TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4400 8TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4400 8TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4400 8TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4400 8TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 8TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 8TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4400 8TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4400 8TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4400 8TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 8TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 8TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

