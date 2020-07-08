4400 8TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This beautifully updated modern Three Bedroom, Two Bath ranch style home in Allendale Oaks sits on a landscaped corner lot with paver driveway for off-street parking and paver sidewalk entry, fenced yard, hot tub and 1 car garage off the alley. Inside the home you will find stunning finishes such as Hand-scraped Eucalyptus Hardwood floors, Calacatta Gold Quartz Countertops, FRANKE sink and garbage disposal, glass tile backsplash. GE appliances - French door refrigerator, dishwasher and convection range, Kitchen R/O System, under-cabinet lighting, REME Halo UV system in HVAC, custom barn door on Laundry Room with stacked washer & dryer, ceiling fans throughout, LED Lights, smart lock and smart doorbell. In addition to the three bedrooms you will also find a bonus room - great as a family room that is just off the patio. The back yard has a cedar stained custom horizontal wood fence and offers two decks for entertaining, along with a five person spa. The property also has LED landscape lighting all around the front and back yard along with an irrigation system.