St. Petersburg, FL
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35TH TERRACE

4160 35th Ter S · (727) 458-3627
Location

4160 35th Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry. The bathrooms have been remodeled with river rock tile and a large walk in shower in the master bath and a jacuzzi tub in the 2nd bath. Large living area with sectional couch and flat screen tv. Formal dining area with seating for 6. Large master bedroom with king sized bed and flat screen tv. 2nd and 3rd bedroom are decent in size and have a queen and full sized bed respectively. The back side of the living room leads to a screened porch which is separated by sliding glass doors. This condo includes washer and dryer, water and basic cable included. This property is available fully furnished until Dec. 31st of this year. Looking to, ideally, rent for 9 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4160 35TH TERRACE have any available units?
4160 35TH TERRACE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4160 35TH TERRACE have?
Some of 4160 35TH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4160 35TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4160 35TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 35TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4160 35TH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4160 35TH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4160 35TH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4160 35TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4160 35TH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 35TH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4160 35TH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4160 35TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4160 35TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 35TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4160 35TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
