St. Petersburg, FL
4130 LOCUST STREET NE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

4130 LOCUST STREET NE

4130 Locust Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Locust Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to Snell Gardens!!! Here you will find a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath 2 car garage lovely home on a corner lot. Some of the features include an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, updated bathroom, and inside laundry closet with full size machines. This is a very well maintained home. Your going to love the screened in patio that wraps around the side of the house. Great place for your morning coffee!! A fully fenced in yard. Additionally, the circular driveway provides plenty of parking in addition to the clean and pristine 2 car garage. A great neighborhood with a short bike ride to Coffee Pot Bayou, Vinoy Golf Course, Northshore Park, downtown St. Petersburg shoppes and restaurants. Don't delay make your appointment today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE have any available units?
4130 LOCUST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE have?
Some of 4130 LOCUST STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 LOCUST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4130 LOCUST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 LOCUST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4130 LOCUST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4130 LOCUST STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 LOCUST STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4130 LOCUST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4130 LOCUST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 LOCUST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 LOCUST STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

