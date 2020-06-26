4130 LOCUST STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to Snell Gardens!!! Here you will find a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath 2 car garage lovely home on a corner lot. Some of the features include an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, updated bathroom, and inside laundry closet with full size machines. This is a very well maintained home. Your going to love the screened in patio that wraps around the side of the house. Great place for your morning coffee!! A fully fenced in yard. Additionally, the circular driveway provides plenty of parking in addition to the clean and pristine 2 car garage. A great neighborhood with a short bike ride to Coffee Pot Bayou, Vinoy Golf Course, Northshore Park, downtown St. Petersburg shoppes and restaurants. Don't delay make your appointment today!!!