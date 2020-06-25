4127 13th Ave South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BR/2BA Near Downtown St. Petersburg ft. New Kitchen & Bathroom! - To schedule a showing you may call 727-754-0942



Move-in Ready! Plenty of space in this nice 4 BR/ 2 BA house. Home features tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, central heat and air, newer kitchen and bathrooms. Enclosed backyard with plenty of room. Close to downtown St. Pete, restaurants, shopping and museums!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



