Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4121 4th avenue N 2
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

4121 4th avenue N 2

4121 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4121 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Adorable duplex in Central Oak Park St. Petersburg - Property Id: 27683

One Bedroom one bath 2nd floor unit w/sunroom apartment located minutes from downtown St. Pete, restaurants, beaches and parks. Tons of naturally light throughout the home. Eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space. There are beautiful hardwood & laminate floors throughout the home.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Freshly painted, new flooring, & kitchen cabinets
This home is in a quiet neighborhood with a huge front yard close to downtown

Electric & water included
*cable not included
$40.00 non refundable application fee
$995.00 rent $750.00 deposit
1st months rent + deposits due at lease signing.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/27683p
Property Id 27683

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5013322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 4th avenue N 2 have any available units?
4121 4th avenue N 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 4th avenue N 2 have?
Some of 4121 4th avenue N 2's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 4th avenue N 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4121 4th avenue N 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 4th avenue N 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4121 4th avenue N 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4121 4th avenue N 2 offer parking?
No, 4121 4th avenue N 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4121 4th avenue N 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 4th avenue N 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 4th avenue N 2 have a pool?
No, 4121 4th avenue N 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4121 4th avenue N 2 have accessible units?
No, 4121 4th avenue N 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 4th avenue N 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 4th avenue N 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
