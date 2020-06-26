4121 4th avenue N 2

Amenities
Adorable duplex in Central Oak Park St. Petersburg - Property Id: 27683
One Bedroom one bath 2nd floor unit w/sunroom apartment located minutes from downtown St. Pete, restaurants, beaches and parks. Tons of naturally light throughout the home. Eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space. There are beautiful hardwood & laminate floors throughout the home.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Freshly painted, new flooring, & kitchen cabinets
This home is in a quiet neighborhood with a huge front yard close to downtown
Electric & water included
*cable not included
$40.00 non refundable application fee
$995.00 rent $750.00 deposit
1st months rent + deposits due at lease signing.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/27683p
Property Id 27683
(RLNE5013322)