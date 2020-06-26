4121 4th avenue N 2

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Adorable duplex in Central Oak Park St. Petersburg - Property Id: 27683



One Bedroom one bath 2nd floor unit w/sunroom apartment located minutes from downtown St. Pete, restaurants, beaches and parks. Tons of naturally light throughout the home. Eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space. There are beautiful hardwood & laminate floors throughout the home.



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Freshly painted, new flooring, & kitchen cabinets

This home is in a quiet neighborhood with a huge front yard close to downtown



Electric & water included

*cable not included

$40.00 non refundable application fee

$995.00 rent $750.00 deposit

1st months rent + deposits due at lease signing.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/27683p

