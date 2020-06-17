3880 19TH AVENUE N

Amenities

BOOK NOW - Available through December 2019, and again from March 15, 2020 on. Beautiful turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the picturesque Harshaw neighborhood halfway between downtown St Petersburg and the beaches in quiet neighborhood near a small lake. Completely furnished and equipped - just move in with your toothbrush, clothes and laptop!!! Formal living room for a quiet conversation and large bright family room with TV and recliners for relaxing. Dining room and fully equipped kitchen. Two queen bedrooms and main bath with tub-shower. Second bathroom with shower is near the kitchen. Sit in the screen porch and take in the lush tropical oasis in the backyard. Upscale living - available for rents from 4 months to one year. Seasonal November to April $2500/month plus taxes, minimum 4 months. Other months $2200/month + taxes. Full payment in advance on rents of 6 months or less. Utility deposit $300 required on short-term rentals. Cleaning fees apply. No pets permitted.