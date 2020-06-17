All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

3880 19TH AVENUE N

3880 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3880 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BOOK NOW - Available through December 2019, and again from March 15, 2020 on. Beautiful turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the picturesque Harshaw neighborhood halfway between downtown St Petersburg and the beaches in quiet neighborhood near a small lake. Completely furnished and equipped - just move in with your toothbrush, clothes and laptop!!! Formal living room for a quiet conversation and large bright family room with TV and recliners for relaxing. Dining room and fully equipped kitchen. Two queen bedrooms and main bath with tub-shower. Second bathroom with shower is near the kitchen. Sit in the screen porch and take in the lush tropical oasis in the backyard. Upscale living - available for rents from 4 months to one year. Seasonal November to April $2500/month plus taxes, minimum 4 months. Other months $2200/month + taxes. Full payment in advance on rents of 6 months or less. Utility deposit $300 required on short-term rentals. Cleaning fees apply. No pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 19TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3880 19TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 19TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3880 19TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 19TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3880 19TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 19TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3880 19TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3880 19TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3880 19TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3880 19TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3880 19TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 19TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3880 19TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3880 19TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3880 19TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 19TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3880 19TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
