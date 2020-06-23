All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3853 Dartmouth Ave N
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:59 AM

3853 Dartmouth Ave N

3853 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impeccably upgraded, concrete block home, located on the Brick street of North St. Pete has great curb appeal. Enter into a nicely sized open concept living/ kitchen combo with engineered hardwood flooring, gorgeous quartz counter tops in the kitchen with contrasting back splash, stainless steel appliance package, double sinks, Island and lots of cabinets. Master suite with private bath and his and hers closets! Bathrooms feature marble tiled walls with contrasting glass trim, new fixtures, and flooring. Bedrooms have all new carpet and ceiling fans through out the home. Home has new roof, new electrical wiring and panel, new central A/C, new windows, new plumbing!!! $7,500 down payment and closing cost assistance available with a minimum credit score of 640!

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
3853 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 3853 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Dartmouth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Dartmouth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
No, 3853 Dartmouth Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Dartmouth Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 3853 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3853 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Dartmouth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
