3853 Dartmouth Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impeccably upgraded, concrete block home, located on the Brick street of North St. Pete has great curb appeal. Enter into a nicely sized open concept living/ kitchen combo with engineered hardwood flooring, gorgeous quartz counter tops in the kitchen with contrasting back splash, stainless steel appliance package, double sinks, Island and lots of cabinets. Master suite with private bath and his and hers closets! Bathrooms feature marble tiled walls with contrasting glass trim, new fixtures, and flooring. Bedrooms have all new carpet and ceiling fans through out the home. Home has new roof, new electrical wiring and panel, new central A/C, new windows, new plumbing!!! $7,500 down payment and closing cost assistance available with a minimum credit score of 640!



Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.