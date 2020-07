Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bring your boat and have your jet skis too! Comes with updated sea wall, dock and boat lift and also has additional davits- all to accommodate several water toys. Higher ceilings, fire place, wet bar in living area and floor to ceiling glass sliders opening to the waterfront lanai with fireplace and grill kitchen. Split plan with waterfront master suite and beautiful, modern master bath.