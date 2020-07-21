3800 26th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Central St. Pete!! - This block 1950's 3 bedroom 1 Bath is located in the heart of St. Pete. Close to shopping, dining, and commuting. Home is located on corner lot and has 1 off street spot in the rear of home for parking as well as a fully fenced side yard. Nice covered open front porch for seating. Walk into your living room with new wood floors just installed. 2 bedrooms located off of the living room as well as the full bath. Just past the living room you enter in a very large kitchen with eat in space and/or combo dining area. Exit to the fenced side yard form your kitchen or continue through to enter into the master bedroom. Master bedroom hallway has a laundry/utility closet for storage. Pets welcome! This home is located on the corner of a commuting road therefore traffic noise can be heard from inside the home. Please keep that in mind when scheduling your showing! To schedule please contact Spencer at 727-420-7822 or spencer@russellpg.com



