Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3650 42nd Way South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3650 42nd Way South

3650 42nd Way South · No Longer Available
Location

3650 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
cable included
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
tennis court
Located on a Private Beach, Pools, Hotub,Tennis Courts, Party room, Putting Green, and much more

Included FREE WFI,FREE CABLE TV

Our condos are all located on the ground floor in a gated community, with approx 900 sqft of living space including a screen in porch
Every condo comes fully furnished and equipped so bring only your clothes

The condo is located walking distance to schools,grocery stores,super store walmart, resturants and much more

Once you try our accomidations you will not want to leave
***Please take note that the winter months Dec to April are rented higher per month****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 42nd Way South have any available units?
3650 42nd Way South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 42nd Way South have?
Some of 3650 42nd Way South's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 42nd Way South currently offering any rent specials?
3650 42nd Way South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 42nd Way South pet-friendly?
No, 3650 42nd Way South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3650 42nd Way South offer parking?
No, 3650 42nd Way South does not offer parking.
Does 3650 42nd Way South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 42nd Way South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 42nd Way South have a pool?
Yes, 3650 42nd Way South has a pool.
Does 3650 42nd Way South have accessible units?
No, 3650 42nd Way South does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 42nd Way South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 42nd Way South does not have units with dishwashers.
