St. Petersburg, FL
3605 Iris St N
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

3605 Iris St N

3605 Iris Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Iris Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/222d37a07d ----
Available May 10th --- tenant occupied

Maximum occupancy is one person

Affordable 225 sq ft studio in duplex apartment built in 1960

Main room is 14x14 and includes the kitchen appliances and cabinets.

Small kitchen is open to main room. Apartment size electric stove and full size refrigerator

Terrazzo floors

Window unit A/C

Tile bath has shower only (no tub)

Parking space right in front of unit

Tenant pays all utilities

No laundry on site but only 2 minute drive to laundromat

Close to shopping on 9th St (Dr MLK Jr St N)

One small dog or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Iris St N have any available units?
3605 Iris St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Iris St N have?
Some of 3605 Iris St N's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Iris St N currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Iris St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Iris St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Iris St N is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Iris St N offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Iris St N offers parking.
Does 3605 Iris St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Iris St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Iris St N have a pool?
No, 3605 Iris St N does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Iris St N have accessible units?
No, 3605 Iris St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Iris St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Iris St N does not have units with dishwashers.

