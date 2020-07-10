3605 Iris St N

Amenities

Available May 10th --- tenant occupied



Maximum occupancy is one person



Affordable 225 sq ft studio in duplex apartment built in 1960



Main room is 14x14 and includes the kitchen appliances and cabinets.



Small kitchen is open to main room. Apartment size electric stove and full size refrigerator



Terrazzo floors



Window unit A/C



Tile bath has shower only (no tub)



Parking space right in front of unit



Tenant pays all utilities



No laundry on site but only 2 minute drive to laundromat



Close to shopping on 9th St (Dr MLK Jr St N)



One small dog or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises