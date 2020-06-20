3595 41ST LANE S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court

2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE. Bermuda Bay Beach says it all in it's name. A gated community located on the southeast corner of Boca Ciega Bay, this condominium complex offers the full beauty of Florida living. The community amenities include two heated pools, tennis courts, extra laundry facilities, club house, access to Clam Bayou Nature Preserve and so much more. This townhouse offers ez access to the Gulf beaches, a vibrant downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in front room, multiple closets, and freshly painted throughout. Updated kitchen with new appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Breakfast bar in kitchen overlooks tiled living room room. Large screened in porch perfect for entertaining. Both bedrooms upstairs feature new carpet, private bathrooms, walk in closets, and ceiling fans. Extra storage space outside plus washer & dryer hookups make this unit even more like home. Included in the rent are the association fees, water, sewer and trash. No Pets. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. HOA approval required (no HOA app fee). Measurements approximate and to be verified by tenant.