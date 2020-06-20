All apartments in St. Petersburg
3595 41ST LANE S
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

3595 41ST LANE S

3595 41st Way South · (813) 787-8629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3595 41st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE. Bermuda Bay Beach says it all in it's name. A gated community located on the southeast corner of Boca Ciega Bay, this condominium complex offers the full beauty of Florida living. The community amenities include two heated pools, tennis courts, extra laundry facilities, club house, access to Clam Bayou Nature Preserve and so much more. This townhouse offers ez access to the Gulf beaches, a vibrant downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in front room, multiple closets, and freshly painted throughout. Updated kitchen with new appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Breakfast bar in kitchen overlooks tiled living room room. Large screened in porch perfect for entertaining. Both bedrooms upstairs feature new carpet, private bathrooms, walk in closets, and ceiling fans. Extra storage space outside plus washer & dryer hookups make this unit even more like home. Included in the rent are the association fees, water, sewer and trash. No Pets. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. HOA approval required (no HOA app fee). Measurements approximate and to be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 41ST LANE S have any available units?
3595 41ST LANE S has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3595 41ST LANE S have?
Some of 3595 41ST LANE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 41ST LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
3595 41ST LANE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 41ST LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 3595 41ST LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3595 41ST LANE S offer parking?
No, 3595 41ST LANE S does not offer parking.
Does 3595 41ST LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3595 41ST LANE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 41ST LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 3595 41ST LANE S has a pool.
Does 3595 41ST LANE S have accessible units?
No, 3595 41ST LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 41ST LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3595 41ST LANE S has units with dishwashers.
