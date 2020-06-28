All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 13 2019

351 LING A MOR TERRACE S

351 Ling a Mor Ter S · No Longer Available
Location

351 Ling a Mor Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Completely Renovated Home in Old Southeast! This beautiful BLOCK construction home is located at the end of a quiet street in the Ling-A-Mor waterfront neighborhood of Old Southeast. This home has been completely renovated with NEW WINDOWS, NEW cabinets, NEW Flooring throughout, NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE counter tops, NEW sod and landscaping, and new paint INSIDE AND OUT! This home has an OPEN FLOORPLAN, a HUGE MASTER SUITE with TWO large closets! Large Two-Car attached, covered carport. Water access at the end of Edwards Ave! Located less than 5 minutes from downtown St. Pete! Everything inside is BRAND NEW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S have any available units?
351 LING A MOR TERRACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S have?
Some of 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S currently offering any rent specials?
351 LING A MOR TERRACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S pet-friendly?
No, 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S offer parking?
Yes, 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S offers parking.
Does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S have a pool?
No, 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S does not have a pool.
Does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S have accessible units?
No, 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 LING A MOR TERRACE S has units with dishwashers.
