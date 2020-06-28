351 LING A MOR TERRACE S

Amenities

Completely Renovated Home in Old Southeast! This beautiful BLOCK construction home is located at the end of a quiet street in the Ling-A-Mor waterfront neighborhood of Old Southeast. This home has been completely renovated with NEW WINDOWS, NEW cabinets, NEW Flooring throughout, NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE counter tops, NEW sod and landscaping, and new paint INSIDE AND OUT! This home has an OPEN FLOORPLAN, a HUGE MASTER SUITE with TWO large closets! Large Two-Car attached, covered carport. Water access at the end of Edwards Ave! Located less than 5 minutes from downtown St. Pete! Everything inside is BRAND NEW!!