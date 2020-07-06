All apartments in St. Petersburg
336 9TH AVENUE NE
336 9TH AVENUE NE

336 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

336 9th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this charming and updated Craftsman Bungalow that sits on a large lot in Old Northeast St. Petersburg. Walk everywhere! This home has many opportunities. Detached property can be used as a guest/in-law suite or simply to host gatherings during events in downtown St. Pete. No expense was spared in updating this home. 3 bedroom/3 bathroom main house with a detached garage and detached, 1/1 unit that has its own address, electrical/gas hook-up, full kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and bar. Enter this stunning home to be greeted by the original heart of pine floors, still in amazing condition. The master bath was just remodeled with beautiful tile work, double vanities, and a freestanding classical tub. The kitchen remains up to date with matching appliances. The living room and dining room are both spacious with high ceilings. The second story boasts a large family room with two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom that was completely remodeled recently, and the carpet throughout is brand new. Within the past 3 years, there have been numerous updates including, but not limited to a New Roof, Fresh Paint, Updated landscaping, a money-saving Solar system!, a hybrid water heater, ALL three air conditioners, double-hung impact windows, and so much more that you HAVE to see it in order to appreciate it all! Will consider a lease with the option to buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 9TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
336 9TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 9TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 336 9TH AVENUE NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 9TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
336 9TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 9TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 336 9TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 336 9TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 336 9TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 336 9TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 9TH AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 9TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 336 9TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 336 9TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 336 9TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 336 9TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 9TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

