336 9TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this charming and updated Craftsman Bungalow that sits on a large lot in Old Northeast St. Petersburg. Walk everywhere! This home has many opportunities. Detached property can be used as a guest/in-law suite or simply to host gatherings during events in downtown St. Pete. No expense was spared in updating this home. 3 bedroom/3 bathroom main house with a detached garage and detached, 1/1 unit that has its own address, electrical/gas hook-up, full kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and bar. Enter this stunning home to be greeted by the original heart of pine floors, still in amazing condition. The master bath was just remodeled with beautiful tile work, double vanities, and a freestanding classical tub. The kitchen remains up to date with matching appliances. The living room and dining room are both spacious with high ceilings. The second story boasts a large family room with two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom that was completely remodeled recently, and the carpet throughout is brand new. Within the past 3 years, there have been numerous updates including, but not limited to a New Roof, Fresh Paint, Updated landscaping, a money-saving Solar system!, a hybrid water heater, ALL three air conditioners, double-hung impact windows, and so much more that you HAVE to see it in order to appreciate it all! Will consider a lease with the option to buy.