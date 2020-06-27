All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 335 4th Ave. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
335 4th Ave. S
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

335 4th Ave. S

335 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Downtown St. Petersburg Stunning 2BD/2BTH TownHome Totally Renovated - Location, Location, Location This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath 3 story townhome in the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg has been totally renovated. Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, polished concrete counter tops and very large pantry. The family room is very bright with stunning full wall windows with electric custom shades and beautiful wood flooring. The master bedroom is located on the mezzanine and has berber carpet and gorgeous view of the family room. The master suite is upgraded with polished concrete counter tops, large walk-in closets and a laundry closet with front loading washer/dryer. The first level boasts beautiful polished concrete flooring, a guest bedroom, upgraded bathroom, storage area and attached garage. Other features include fresh paint on the inside and outside, ceiling fans and balcony with garden view. HURRY Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4862185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 4th Ave. S have any available units?
335 4th Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 4th Ave. S have?
Some of 335 4th Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 4th Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
335 4th Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 4th Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 4th Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 335 4th Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 335 4th Ave. S offers parking.
Does 335 4th Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 4th Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 4th Ave. S have a pool?
No, 335 4th Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 335 4th Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 335 4th Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 335 4th Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 4th Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus