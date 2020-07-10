All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
333 8th Ave N #4
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

333 8th Ave N #4

333 8th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

333 8th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dac19eb05e ---- Available mid August (currently tenant occupied) Great 2nd floor corner unit - remodeled recently Hardwood floors Clawfoot tub Nice front porch with privacy screens dividing space for each unit Central air conditioning Water, sewer, trash included Coin laundry on site Off street parking One small dog under 30 lbs or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 8th Ave N #4 have any available units?
333 8th Ave N #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 8th Ave N #4 have?
Some of 333 8th Ave N #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 8th Ave N #4 currently offering any rent specials?
333 8th Ave N #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 8th Ave N #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 8th Ave N #4 is pet friendly.
Does 333 8th Ave N #4 offer parking?
Yes, 333 8th Ave N #4 offers parking.
Does 333 8th Ave N #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 8th Ave N #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 8th Ave N #4 have a pool?
No, 333 8th Ave N #4 does not have a pool.
Does 333 8th Ave N #4 have accessible units?
No, 333 8th Ave N #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 8th Ave N #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 8th Ave N #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

