333 8th Ave N #4

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dac19eb05e ---- Available mid August (currently tenant occupied) Great 2nd floor corner unit - remodeled recently Hardwood floors Clawfoot tub Nice front porch with privacy screens dividing space for each unit Central air conditioning Water, sewer, trash included Coin laundry on site Off street parking One small dog under 30 lbs or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises