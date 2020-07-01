325 19TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Turn-key, executive fully furnished Old Northeast 1925 home for SHORT TERM SEASONAL OR ANNUAL LEASE! All services included: Gas/water/sewer/trash/electric/lawn maintenance/pest control/ internet/ Bi-monthly maid service/Roku TV is provided with tenant option to purchase and pay for cable tv. $200 Bed Bath and Beyond gift card is provided for annual leases for linens. Enjoy the charm of the Historic Old Northeast neighborhoods and walk to trendy downtown restaurants, museums, movie theatres, music venues and shopping! The focal point of the home is the gourmet kitchen which includes a gas stove, built-in sub zero refrigerator and freezers. Enjoy the wine cooler, prep and dishwashing sinks and of course a dishwasher. The large island includes additional refrigeration and accommodates seating for family and entertaining. Kitchen accessories are included.Two bedrooms,one updated bath with a walk in shower, separate dining room located next to the kitchen, a very special sunroom that has the original Cuban tile flooring and French doors. Plantation shutters ensure privacy and comfort. There are some restrictions to be applied to the lease to include no smoking, Pet deposit is $500 per pet and non refundable, pets accepted with owner approval, fireplace is not operable and not to be used, Roku TV is provided with tenant option to purchase and pay for cable TV, $250 move out cleaning fee payable at the time of lease signing, application/background check fee is $100 per person non-refundable. NO SMOKING!!