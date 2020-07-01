All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 325 19TH AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
325 19TH AVENUE NE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

325 19TH AVENUE NE

325 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

325 19th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Turn-key, executive fully furnished Old Northeast 1925 home for SHORT TERM SEASONAL OR ANNUAL LEASE! All services included: Gas/water/sewer/trash/electric/lawn maintenance/pest control/ internet/ Bi-monthly maid service/Roku TV is provided with tenant option to purchase and pay for cable tv. $200 Bed Bath and Beyond gift card is provided for annual leases for linens. Enjoy the charm of the Historic Old Northeast neighborhoods and walk to trendy downtown restaurants, museums, movie theatres, music venues and shopping! The focal point of the home is the gourmet kitchen which includes a gas stove, built-in sub zero refrigerator and freezers. Enjoy the wine cooler, prep and dishwashing sinks and of course a dishwasher. The large island includes additional refrigeration and accommodates seating for family and entertaining. Kitchen accessories are included.Two bedrooms,one updated bath with a walk in shower, separate dining room located next to the kitchen, a very special sunroom that has the original Cuban tile flooring and French doors. Plantation shutters ensure privacy and comfort. There are some restrictions to be applied to the lease to include no smoking, Pet deposit is $500 per pet and non refundable, pets accepted with owner approval, fireplace is not operable and not to be used, Roku TV is provided with tenant option to purchase and pay for cable TV, $250 move out cleaning fee payable at the time of lease signing, application/background check fee is $100 per person non-refundable. NO SMOKING!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 19TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
325 19TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 19TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 325 19TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 19TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
325 19TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 19TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 19TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 325 19TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 325 19TH AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 325 19TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 19TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 19TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 325 19TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 325 19TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 325 19TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 325 19TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 19TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus