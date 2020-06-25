All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3221 Queen St N
Last updated April 20 2019 at 3:57 AM

3221 Queen St N

3221 Queen Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Queen Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Ne St Pete Cottage - Newly Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,500 Hsf Home In Highly Sought After St Petersburg. Discover The Warm Glow Of A Freshly Painted Interior W/ Easy Care Laminate Flooring And Wood-like Tile In Both Bathrooms. The Open Living/dining Room Is Perfect For Spending Time W/ Loved Ones. The Sparkling Kitchen Has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Custom Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, & Ss Appliances. Three Bedrooms & A Hall Bath Are Located At The Front Of The House W/ The Master Suite Located At The Rear. The Hall Bathroom Has Been Completely Updated W/ New Fixtures & Custom Tiled Tub / Shower Area. The Master Bathroom Is Also Brand New W/ Granite Topped Vanity W/ 2 Sinks, & Custom Tiled Walk-in Shower. There Is Also A Large Interior Laundry Room. The Peaceful Backyard Is Fully Fenced W/ Gates On Both Sides. So Much Room To Bring Your Enjoyment & Entertaining Outside! The Front Yard Has Space To Park Two Vehicles. This Gem Is Well Located W/ Easy Access To The Main Roadways & Interstates. An Easy Drive To Downtown St Pete, The Sugar Sand Beaches Of The Gulf Or Other Fun Spots In Pinellas County. Roof, A/c System, & Hw Heater Are New. This Location Is Everything! Imagine Your Life Here And Schedule A Showing Now! Dongçöt Miss This Out! (sellers Have Never Lived In Home. Room Dimensions Are Approximate & Should Be Verified By The Buyer/buyers Agent. Schools Listed Are According To Pinellas County Schools Zoning & Should Be Verified By The Buyer/buyers Agent)

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Queen St N have any available units?
3221 Queen St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Queen St N have?
Some of 3221 Queen St N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Queen St N currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Queen St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Queen St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Queen St N is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Queen St N offer parking?
No, 3221 Queen St N does not offer parking.
Does 3221 Queen St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Queen St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Queen St N have a pool?
No, 3221 Queen St N does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Queen St N have accessible units?
No, 3221 Queen St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Queen St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Queen St N does not have units with dishwashers.
