3221 Queen St N

Beautiful Ne St Pete Cottage - Newly Renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,500 Hsf Home In Highly Sought After St Petersburg. Discover The Warm Glow Of A Freshly Painted Interior W/ Easy Care Laminate Flooring And Wood-like Tile In Both Bathrooms. The Open Living/dining Room Is Perfect For Spending Time W/ Loved Ones. The Sparkling Kitchen Has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Custom Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, & Ss Appliances. Three Bedrooms & A Hall Bath Are Located At The Front Of The House W/ The Master Suite Located At The Rear. The Hall Bathroom Has Been Completely Updated W/ New Fixtures & Custom Tiled Tub / Shower Area. The Master Bathroom Is Also Brand New W/ Granite Topped Vanity W/ 2 Sinks, & Custom Tiled Walk-in Shower. There Is Also A Large Interior Laundry Room. The Peaceful Backyard Is Fully Fenced W/ Gates On Both Sides. So Much Room To Bring Your Enjoyment & Entertaining Outside! The Front Yard Has Space To Park Two Vehicles. This Gem Is Well Located W/ Easy Access To The Main Roadways & Interstates. An Easy Drive To Downtown St Pete, The Sugar Sand Beaches Of The Gulf Or Other Fun Spots In Pinellas County. Roof, A/c System, & Hw Heater Are New. This Location Is Everything! Imagine Your Life Here And Schedule A Showing Now! Dongçöt Miss This Out! (sellers Have Never Lived In Home. Room Dimensions Are Approximate & Should Be Verified By The Buyer/buyers Agent. Schools Listed Are According To Pinellas County Schools Zoning & Should Be Verified By The Buyer/buyers Agent)



