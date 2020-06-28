3193 NAUTICAL PLACE S

Amenities

The 3 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome is located at The Cove at Loggerhead Marina in St. Petersburg, FL. (Now Suntex Marina) Inside you will find an abundance of natural light, volume ceilings, 42" inch cabinets, crown molding, granite countertops and an elevator. The large bonus room on the second level can be utilized as a 4th bedroom, den, or dining room. The third level master bedroom features a sitting room. The tandem 2-car garage allows for many storage options. The amenities include a large pool with cabanas, grills, and flat screen TVs. The Captain's Lounge allows for entertaining out side of the home while remaining in the comfort of the community. Loggerhead is a gated, pet friendly, waterfront community that is minutes from the beaches. A full-service marina and direct boating access to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Located in southern pinellas County in a highly desirable area where new-home construction is all too rare, this remarkable community offers the best of the relaxed Florida lifestyle. Minutes to world-famous beaches and the nationally recognized Fort Desoto Park, The Cove at Loggerhead Marina boasts a "close to everything" location that truly offers something for everyone. Less than a mile from major transportation thoroughfares, the neighborhood is only 6.5 miles from downtown St. Petersburg and a short commute to Tampa's urban core.