316 49TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This amazing two story bungalow-style home with two bedrooms and two full baths is a must see. It has great curb appeal and a bright, cheerful interior. This loft home has all of the modern conveniences that you need, including a stainless refrigerator, newer dishwasher and range, a washer and dryer located inside a laundry room off the kitchen plus a bonus room that can be used as an office or a library. Many historic features of this home have been preserved, such beautiful casing windows and décor throughout. Large beautiful large trees provide lots of shade while you enjoy gardening or relaxing in the large back yard. Several gardenia bushes surround this home that smell fantastic when they bloom. The big back yard offers the perfect set up for entertaining and enjoying cocktails in the amazing sunshine that Florida is famous for. This bungalow/loft is very unique, with stone-like tile in the kitchen and French style vanity in the main bathroom. The bungalow/loft has central heat and air in the entire unit, the window units were left for additional cooling if need it. This is a must see! Put your decorating skills to work and make this your dream home. Superb location! Only a few steps from 4th Street North and just minutes from famous Downtown St. Petersburg! This is a smoke free property. Two pets allowed with pet fees. Credit and background check for each adult is required ($85 for each adult). Room sizes are approximate, tenant to verify.