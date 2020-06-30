All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
316 49TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

316 49TH AVENUE N

316 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

316 49th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This amazing two story bungalow-style home with two bedrooms and two full baths is a must see. It has great curb appeal and a bright, cheerful interior. This loft home has all of the modern conveniences that you need, including a stainless refrigerator, newer dishwasher and range, a washer and dryer located inside a laundry room off the kitchen plus a bonus room that can be used as an office or a library. Many historic features of this home have been preserved, such beautiful casing windows and décor throughout. Large beautiful large trees provide lots of shade while you enjoy gardening or relaxing in the large back yard. Several gardenia bushes surround this home that smell fantastic when they bloom. The big back yard offers the perfect set up for entertaining and enjoying cocktails in the amazing sunshine that Florida is famous for. This bungalow/loft is very unique, with stone-like tile in the kitchen and French style vanity in the main bathroom. The bungalow/loft has central heat and air in the entire unit, the window units were left for additional cooling if need it. This is a must see! Put your decorating skills to work and make this your dream home. Superb location! Only a few steps from 4th Street North and just minutes from famous Downtown St. Petersburg! This is a smoke free property. Two pets allowed with pet fees. Credit and background check for each adult is required ($85 for each adult). Room sizes are approximate, tenant to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 49TH AVENUE N have any available units?
316 49TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 49TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 316 49TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 49TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
316 49TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 49TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 49TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 316 49TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 316 49TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 316 49TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 49TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 49TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 316 49TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 316 49TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 316 49TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 316 49TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 49TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

