Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range

Immaculate Apartments, Location, Location, only Minutes to I-275, Skyway Bridge, Hubbard Marina, Beaches and Downtown. Unit has Nice Kitchen, Tile, Carpet and Screen Porch. Central Heat & Air. No Section 8 & No Pets Please. Rent Includes Water, Sewer and Trash. There is On Site Parking for Two Vehicles. Non-Smoker Only - No Smoking in the Unit OR on the Property!