All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3104 14TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3104 14TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 14TH STREET N

3104 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3104 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in central St Pete, close to shopping and Downtown. Clean & well maintained home offering hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, split floorplan - all bedrooms separated from each other - and a large paver patio with big fenced backyard. Formal living room & separate formal dining room open to the galley kitchen with large walk in pantry and indoor utility. Private master suite with sitting room and walk in custom closets. Bathroom has double vanity, walk in shower and a door to the patio. Shed storage and offstreet parking. Washer, dryer included. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 14TH STREET N have any available units?
3104 14TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 14TH STREET N have?
Some of 3104 14TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 14TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3104 14TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 14TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3104 14TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3104 14TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3104 14TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3104 14TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 14TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 14TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3104 14TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3104 14TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3104 14TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 14TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 14TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus