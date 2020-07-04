All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE

2920 Pinellas Point Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Pinellas Point Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLOSE TO BEACH! GREAT LOCATION - RIGHT OFF I275. WELL KEPT 2 Bed/ 2 Bath WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON CORNER LOT WITH PLENTY OF SHADE TREES WITH AIR CONDITIONED SUN ROOM OR DEN! (THIS SQ FOOTAGE IS NOT INCLUDED ON TAX REC.) ALSO HAS LARGE SCREENED PATIO! THIS WILL GO FAST. A MUST SEE!!! PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. SMALL DOG UP TO 25 POUNDS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE have any available units?
2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE have?
Some of 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

