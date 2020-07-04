2920 PINELLAS POINT SOUTH DRIVE

2920 Pinellas Point Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Greater Pinellas Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
CLOSE TO BEACH! GREAT LOCATION - RIGHT OFF I275. WELL KEPT 2 Bed/ 2 Bath WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON CORNER LOT WITH PLENTY OF SHADE TREES WITH AIR CONDITIONED SUN ROOM OR DEN! (THIS SQ FOOTAGE IS NOT INCLUDED ON TAX REC.) ALSO HAS LARGE SCREENED PATIO! THIS WILL GO FAST. A MUST SEE!!! PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. SMALL DOG UP TO 25 POUNDS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO CATS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
