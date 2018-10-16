2903 Gandy Boulevard

Amenities
Great Location with super easy access to US HWY 19, Gandy and Howard Franklin Bridges, and I-275. 15 minutes from Downtown St. Pete and the beaches. Beautiful grounds and interiors tucked away at this gem. Parkside mall is right around the corner with all the shopping and dining options in The area. Macdill AFB ( Military Discount Provided!!), Tampa International and St. Pete-Clw International airports are all easy to access. You can relax on the cabanas at the beautiful pool, interior has beautiful soothing colors , LED lighting and stainless steel appliances, and a W/D. Pets are welcome as well! For all you get and a location that screams convenience it simply can't be beat!
A-TEAM APARTMENT RENTALS
For more information please contact Ryan Marino (Licensed Real Estate Agent) at 727-276-3585.
