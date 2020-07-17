2827 10TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated and no detail has been overlooked! From the moment you walk through the front door, you will be greeted by original hardwood flooring and charming archways throughout the home’s desirable layout. Spread out over 1,204sqft, the home features a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and floating shelves for additional storage, three large walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in the updated master bathroom. You’ll be amazed at the bright and airy oversized master bedroom, that overlooks the large, completely private fenced-in backyard. This rental home is ideal for entertaining or just taking advantage of this it’s perfect location, minutes from downtown St Pete and the shops and dining of 4th St N, and a short distance to I-275 and the beaches.