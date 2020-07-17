All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2827 10TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2827 10TH STREET N
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

2827 10TH STREET N

2827 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2827 10th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently renovated and no detail has been overlooked! From the moment you walk through the front door, you will be greeted by original hardwood flooring and charming archways throughout the home’s desirable layout. Spread out over 1,204sqft, the home features a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and floating shelves for additional storage, three large walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in the updated master bathroom. You’ll be amazed at the bright and airy oversized master bedroom, that overlooks the large, completely private fenced-in backyard. This rental home is ideal for entertaining or just taking advantage of this it’s perfect location, minutes from downtown St Pete and the shops and dining of 4th St N, and a short distance to I-275 and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 10TH STREET N have any available units?
2827 10TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 10TH STREET N have?
Some of 2827 10TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 10TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2827 10TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 10TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2827 10TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2827 10TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2827 10TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 2827 10TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2827 10TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 10TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2827 10TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2827 10TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2827 10TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 10TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 10TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus