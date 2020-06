Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Step inside this beautiful home and you will not be disappointed. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. Pictures coming soon! Pictured kitchen is no longer accurate. The home has a split floor plan and great bonus room for a man cave or office. The large backyard features a covered patio and shed for additional storage. Room Dimensions must be verified by buyer and agent.