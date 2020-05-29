2609 3rd Ave S

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly updated three bedroom two bathroom house located on a quiet street. House has been recently updated and includes a large laundry room, spacious living room and kitchen, parking in rear of house and large backyard. All tenants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:



-Complete application at www.fensalirenterprises.com



-Gross income must equal 2.8x monthly rent

-No previous evictions

-Complete and pass background check

-Minimum credit score of 575

-Deposit Paid prior to move in



Please visit www.fensalirenterprises.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application.