Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2609 3rd Ave S
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

2609 3rd Ave S

2609 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2609 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly updated three bedroom two bathroom house located on a quiet street. House has been recently updated and includes a large laundry room, spacious living room and kitchen, parking in rear of house and large backyard. All tenants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:

-Complete application at www.fensalirenterprises.com

-Gross income must equal 2.8x monthly rent
-No previous evictions
-Complete and pass background check
-Minimum credit score of 575
-Deposit Paid prior to move in

Please visit www.fensalirenterprises.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 3rd Ave S have any available units?
2609 3rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 3rd Ave S have?
Some of 2609 3rd Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 3rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2609 3rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 3rd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2609 3rd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2609 3rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2609 3rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 2609 3rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 3rd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 3rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 2609 3rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2609 3rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2609 3rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 3rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 3rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
