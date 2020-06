Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North St Pete. Home has a large living room, eat in kitchen and 3 large bedrooms. Property has inside W/D hook ups, central AC and a carport. Home is in close proximity to I-275, shopping, restaurants and downtown St Pete. This is a must see make your appointment today.