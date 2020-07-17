All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2546 27th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2546 27th Ave N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2546 27th Ave N

2546 27th Avenue North · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2546 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ponce de Leon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2546 27th Ave N · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Adorable 2/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule an appointment for this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the Ponce De Leon neighborhood.Freshly painted, new laminate flooring coming in the kitchen, brand new microwave. Laundry room in the back of the house has washer/dryer hookups. Larger bedroom has space for a queen size bed.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE3788640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 27th Ave N have any available units?
2546 27th Ave N has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 27th Ave N have?
Some of 2546 27th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 27th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2546 27th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 27th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2546 27th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2546 27th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2546 27th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2546 27th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 27th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 27th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2546 27th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2546 27th Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 2546 27th Ave N has accessible units.
Does 2546 27th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 27th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2546 27th Ave N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity