2500 ERIE ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SAINT PETE - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME - This 3 Bedroom home with 1 Bath has been newly renovated with fresh paint, new flooring throughout, granite counter tops, and new kitchen appliances. Light and Bright with an open floor plan that flows well throughout the house. Relax on the covered back patio overlooking the huge backyard. Convenient Location. Easy access to I-275, downtown St. Pete and the beaches.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (727) 513-6783 or email tp1-00487@rent.dynasty.com



