Last updated November 8 2019

2500 ERIE ST

2500 Erie Street South
Location

2500 Erie Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAINT PETE - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME - This 3 Bedroom home with 1 Bath has been newly renovated with fresh paint, new flooring throughout, granite counter tops, and new kitchen appliances. Light and Bright with an open floor plan that flows well throughout the house. Relax on the covered back patio overlooking the huge backyard. Convenient Location. Easy access to I-275, downtown St. Pete and the beaches.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (727) 513-6783 or email tp1-00487@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5175431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 ERIE ST have any available units?
2500 ERIE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 ERIE ST have?
Some of 2500 ERIE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 ERIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2500 ERIE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 ERIE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 ERIE ST is pet friendly.
Does 2500 ERIE ST offer parking?
No, 2500 ERIE ST does not offer parking.
Does 2500 ERIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 ERIE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 ERIE ST have a pool?
No, 2500 ERIE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2500 ERIE ST have accessible units?
No, 2500 ERIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 ERIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 ERIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

