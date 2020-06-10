All apartments in St. Petersburg
2408 Dartmouth Avenue North Apt 3

2408 Dartmouth Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Dartmouth Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Adorable studio apartment located in the desirable Kenwood neighborhood of St. Pete. This apartment is just minutes from the shops in the Grand Central and Edge districts, Dowtown St. Pete, interstate, and the beaches. This apartment has been updated with new floors and paint, and rent includes water/sewer/trash/wifi internet/quarterly pest control. A one-year lease is required. First months rent, and a security deposit are required. Please note that this apartment only has on-street parking with NO designated parking spot. Apartment is on second floor and is a walk-up, no elevator. No pets allowed in this unit.

Wall Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Oven / range, Refrigerator. No on-site laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

