2408 Dartmouth Avenue North Apt 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Adorable studio apartment located in the desirable Kenwood neighborhood of St. Pete. This apartment is just minutes from the shops in the Grand Central and Edge districts, Dowtown St. Pete, interstate, and the beaches. This apartment has been updated with new floors and paint, and rent includes water/sewer/trash/wifi internet/quarterly pest control. A one-year lease is required. First months rent, and a security deposit are required. Please note that this apartment only has on-street parking with NO designated parking spot. Apartment is on second floor and is a walk-up, no elevator. No pets allowed in this unit.



Wall Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Oven / range, Refrigerator. No on-site laundry facility.