240 10th Ave Ne

Amenities

all utils included recently renovated tennis court volleyball court bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court

OLD NORTHEAST FULLY FURNISHED, all utilities included + FREE high speed WIFI!



Delightful recently renovated Junior bedroom and bath with full apartment kitchen. King size bed with memory foam mattress. Pull out futon sofa. New flat panel internet smart TV (no cable). ALL utilities included, 3rd floor apartment in the lovely historic Old Northeast Neighborhood 3 blocks from the bay beach, volleyball, tennis courts and aquatic center. Vinoy Hotel/park with weekly concerts and fest and Beach Drive with restaurants/museums and nightlife 5 blocks away! Coin Laundry on first floor. Courtyard with Weber gas grill and dining.