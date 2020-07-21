All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

240 10th Ave Ne

240 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

240 10th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
tennis court
volleyball court
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
OLD NORTHEAST FULLY FURNISHED, all utilities included + FREE high speed WIFI!

Delightful recently renovated Junior bedroom and bath with full apartment kitchen. King size bed with memory foam mattress. Pull out futon sofa. New flat panel internet smart TV (no cable). ALL utilities included, 3rd floor apartment in the lovely historic Old Northeast Neighborhood 3 blocks from the bay beach, volleyball, tennis courts and aquatic center. Vinoy Hotel/park with weekly concerts and fest and Beach Drive with restaurants/museums and nightlife 5 blocks away! Coin Laundry on first floor. Courtyard with Weber gas grill and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 10th Ave Ne have any available units?
240 10th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 10th Ave Ne have?
Some of 240 10th Ave Ne's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 10th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
240 10th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 10th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 240 10th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 240 10th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 240 10th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 240 10th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 10th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 10th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 240 10th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 240 10th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 240 10th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 240 10th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 10th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
