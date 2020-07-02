All apartments in St. Petersburg
2350 14TH STREET N
2350 14TH STREET N

Location

2350 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Beautiful move in ready (3) bedroom (2) bathroom home located in the desire WOODLAWN neighborhood. This amazing home features wood floors from the entrance through the family room, office, dining room and front 2 bedrooms as well as a cozy real wood fireplace in the family room. The kitchen is spacious and has all wood cabinets, granite counterops, stainless appliances, GAS range and eating nook that could also be an enormous pantry. The living room is expansive (around 500 sq ft) with new tile and French doors leading to your quiet fenced in patio. The patio has a new mid mod horizontal plank fence, turf for pets or bare feet, a pergola and hot tub for relaxing in the evenings. The master is incredible spacious (17x17) with plenty of room for your king-sized bed, 2 closets (including a walk in), an indoor laundry room and en suite bathroom complete with a walk-in shower with wall jets. The master also has French doors that lead down a private turf walkway to patio. There is a cul-de-sac alley leading to the private parking spot and in the back a shed for all your tools. NON-FLOOD ZONE and Located minutes to downtown and easy access to I-275 Check out the 3D Matterport Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 14TH STREET N have any available units?
2350 14TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 14TH STREET N have?
Some of 2350 14TH STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 14TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2350 14TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 14TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 14TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 2350 14TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2350 14TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 2350 14TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 14TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 14TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2350 14TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2350 14TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2350 14TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 14TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 14TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

