2350 14TH STREET N

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub

Beautiful move in ready (3) bedroom (2) bathroom home located in the desire WOODLAWN neighborhood. This amazing home features wood floors from the entrance through the family room, office, dining room and front 2 bedrooms as well as a cozy real wood fireplace in the family room. The kitchen is spacious and has all wood cabinets, granite counterops, stainless appliances, GAS range and eating nook that could also be an enormous pantry. The living room is expansive (around 500 sq ft) with new tile and French doors leading to your quiet fenced in patio. The patio has a new mid mod horizontal plank fence, turf for pets or bare feet, a pergola and hot tub for relaxing in the evenings. The master is incredible spacious (17x17) with plenty of room for your king-sized bed, 2 closets (including a walk in), an indoor laundry room and en suite bathroom complete with a walk-in shower with wall jets. The master also has French doors that lead down a private turf walkway to patio. There is a cul-de-sac alley leading to the private parking spot and in the back a shed for all your tools. NON-FLOOD ZONE and Located minutes to downtown and easy access to I-275 Check out the 3D Matterport Virtual Tour