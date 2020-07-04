226 10th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome Home to Old Northeast with Quaint Brick lined streets and Mature Tree's. The Large 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment has Hardwoods and tile throughout, Fresh Paint, The Living Area has a Fireplace, and Bonus Nook perfect for Reading. A Dining Area & updated Kitchen will provide ample room to entertain guests. A mud room/rear entrance with a Washer & Dryer from the rear alley access is perfect for grocery day. Off street Garage parking for 1 vehicle, will help keep your car out of the heat. Old Northeast is simply minutes from all of the St. Petersburg Downtown amenities, shopping, movies, restaurants, museums, stunning waterfront parks and so much more! Call for your private viewing today. References Required.