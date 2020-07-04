All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 226 10th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
226 10th Ave N
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

226 10th Ave N

226 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

226 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome Home to Old Northeast with Quaint Brick lined streets and Mature Tree's. The Large 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment has Hardwoods and tile throughout, Fresh Paint, The Living Area has a Fireplace, and Bonus Nook perfect for Reading. A Dining Area & updated Kitchen will provide ample room to entertain guests. A mud room/rear entrance with a Washer & Dryer from the rear alley access is perfect for grocery day. Off street Garage parking for 1 vehicle, will help keep your car out of the heat. Old Northeast is simply minutes from all of the St. Petersburg Downtown amenities, shopping, movies, restaurants, museums, stunning waterfront parks and so much more! Call for your private viewing today. References Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 10th Ave N have any available units?
226 10th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 10th Ave N have?
Some of 226 10th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 10th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
226 10th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 10th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 226 10th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 226 10th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 226 10th Ave N offers parking.
Does 226 10th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 10th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 10th Ave N have a pool?
No, 226 10th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 226 10th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 226 10th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 226 10th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 10th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus