St. Petersburg, FL
2235 Florida Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 Florida Ave S

2235 Florida Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Florida Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e657aa0f8 ----
Available now for move in within 30 days

12 mo minimum lease

Cute 2 BR 1 Bath home near Old Southeast neighborhood and just a few blocks from beautiful waterfront Lassing Park and a short bike or Uber ride to downtown and USFSP

Lawn care included in rent

Central AC

New windows throughout

Auto delivery of high end AC filters to your door every 3 months

Laminate wood floors throughout

Stackable washer/dryer left for tenant convenience (not warranted)

Off street parking

Tenant pays all utilities

This home shares the lot with a garage apartment tenant

One dog up to 30 lbs MAX or one cat with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Florida Ave S have any available units?
2235 Florida Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 Florida Ave S have?
Some of 2235 Florida Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Florida Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Florida Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Florida Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Florida Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Florida Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2235 Florida Ave S offers parking.
Does 2235 Florida Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 Florida Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Florida Ave S have a pool?
No, 2235 Florida Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Florida Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2235 Florida Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Florida Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Florida Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

