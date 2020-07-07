2235 Florida Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e657aa0f8 ----

Available now for move in within 30 days



12 mo minimum lease



Cute 2 BR 1 Bath home near Old Southeast neighborhood and just a few blocks from beautiful waterfront Lassing Park and a short bike or Uber ride to downtown and USFSP



Lawn care included in rent



Central AC



New windows throughout



Auto delivery of high end AC filters to your door every 3 months



Laminate wood floors throughout



Stackable washer/dryer left for tenant convenience (not warranted)



Off street parking



Tenant pays all utilities



This home shares the lot with a garage apartment tenant



One dog up to 30 lbs MAX or one cat with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted